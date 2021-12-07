fans in disbelief, but it really isn’t her

In the center of Brussels, hundreds of people thought they had met Rihanna performing her hit Diamonds with a street artist: in reality it was Prissioni Beatrice, her double.

In the last few hours he’s been around the world, between Instagram, Twitter And Tik Tok, a video that would show Rihanna in the center of Brussels singing with a young street artist. Last Saturday 4 December the Barbadian star would have been the protagonist of a duet on the notes of ‘Stay‘, song composed together with Mikky Ekko, and say’Diamonds‘, his other success, along with Youssef Zaki. The two gathered many people around them, the same ones who later surrounded the diva for a selfie. The reality, however, is another: the woman protagonist of the scene is not really Rihanna. It is his double, Prissioni Beatrice.

Rihanna's impersonator deceives passers-by in central Brussels

Last Saturday thousands of people in the center of Brussels thought they had made one of their dreams come true, that of meeting the Barbadian star, Rihanna. They will certainly have been disappointed after discovering that the woman they asked for a selfie and listened to sing ‘Stay‘ And ‘Diamonds‘was not really their idol.



Prissioni Beatrice and the official double of the artist who enjoyed imitating the much acclaimed Riri, making all those who walked through the streets of the center fall into the trap at that time. “On Saturday I went to visit the city of Brussels and this nice guy asked me to sing with him (he thought I was the singer) and it all happened. People thought I was Rihanna, it was great“wrote the influencer on Instagram.

Who is Prissioni Beatrice



The striking resemblance to the famous Barbadian star has given her an incredible success on social media. Prissioni Beatrice is an influencer which boasts over 349,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million fans on Tik Tok. With his followers he shares his shots, in most of which he imitates his double Rihanna.

Youssef Zaki, the young street artist known in Tu Si Que Vales



A native of Brussels, the street artist who performed with Rihanna’s impersonator on the streets of the center was a competitor of Tu Si Que Vales. He performed last October 23 in an episode singing ‘Say Something’ and demonstrating his great talent. Youssef Zaki has 27 years old and studied in Italy until the eighth grade, before moving to Belgium. On the Canale 5 program he told about his passion for music: