Fans, it’s up to you. Canigiani: “Vote on Binance the best goal of Immobile”

While Immobile watches Italy’s training, his best goal can be voted on Binance. That’s how…

UPDATE 11/17 – Lazio marketing manager Marco Canigiani has returned to talk about Binance and its initiatives aimed at involving Lazio fans. We had anticipated an interaction related to Immobile’s goals, here is Canigiani’s explanation: “With the Ciro Immobile survey there is the desire to make the fans interact with our sponsor. Binance has a global reach, all football fans and fans are voting for Ciro’s best goal. He had some doubts in the selection of the 6 goals, he preferred to put a few more goals to give more choice. Now it’s up to the fans who have until tomorrow. Register and vote on Binance for the best goal of Immobile “.

Between one controversy and another regarding his injury, Ciro Immobile went to the Acquacetosa sports center to follow his teammates from theItaly. Too hard to give up tomorrow’s match against Swiss in its stadium. For this reason, in the evening he followed the session of Insigne and companions. Tomorrow there will be news regarding his injury. The latter could force him to skip the next matches scheduled for Lazio. It is about Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow And Naples.

THE INITIATIVE – In the meantime, however, Ciro has just returned from a golden period that earned him the primacy of all time among the Lazio strikers, also bypassing the myth Silvio Piola (161 goals to 160). Speaking of goals scored, Lazio has thought of an initiative starring its Property and the Binance Fan Tokens, the club’s new jersey sponsor. By registering on the platform and purchasing the Fan Tokens at the cost of € 7.81 each, you can cast your vote on 6 among the best goals of the Biancoceleste captain selected by the latter. The winning one will be given as a prize to the attacker in the Lazio-Juventus pre-match.

THE PRESS – “With the 160th goal scored in Marseille, Ciro Immobile has become the best scorer in the history of Lazio! For the occasion, ‘King Ciro’ himself chose his six best goals. Now all that remains is to decide which is the best, but to do so we need fans who, thanks to Binance Fan Tokens, will be able to participate in the survey. Just sign up on the Binance page, buy Lazio Fan Tokens and express your preference. You will decide the goal of the goals scored (so far!) By our Bomber. Before the match against Juventus, Immobile will receive the award ‘The most beautiful goal by Lazio Fan Token Binance’ “.