fans leave a banner outside Leavesden’s Warner Bros studios “Amber Heard must be fired”

#JusticeforJohnnyDepp campaign continues to support Johnny Depp after Amber Heard’s trial

Fans of Johnny Depp arrived at the gates of the Warner Bros from Leavesden, in the UK and left a banner in front of the UK headquarters of the film agency.

After the fight in court between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard, the two actors had completely different feedbacks at the working level: Depp, in fact, he was fired from the Warner Bros in “Fantastic Beasts 3” while the Disney after the trial he distanced himself from the plaintiff as “It ruined the image of the production company”.

Things went better for his ex-wife, Amber Heard was confirmed in Aquaman 2 and the interventions of the fans of Depp to boycott the release of the film because the actress was not only reconfirmed with the Warner Bros, but it is rumored that he also has a contract with Disney.

Amber Heard is currently in London for the filming of Aquaman 2 with colleague and co-star Jason Momoa for a couple of weeks now, the film should be released on December 16, 2022. The petition to remove the actress from the second chapter directed by James Wan has reached nearly 2 million signatures.

Those who support the campaign #JusticeforJohnnyDepp, is tired of the constant scams of the Heard, so they decided to put up a banner outside the headquarters of the London film production company. A poster supporting Depp was placed outside the Youtuber UnBoxPHD, which reached nearly 13,000 subscribers after following the process extensively on its channel.

The banner remained there for many hours, allowing pedestrians and staff of the Warner Bros to look at what was written and photograph it, in order to better understand the movement: “Employee-Licensed” these are the words under the faces of the two stars, surrounded by messages and words declared by the actress of Aquaman.

Police allowed the campaign to continue after questioning him Youtuber, while the safety of the staff of the Warner Bros had originally stated that he could not take pictures near the sign of Leavesden, before withdrawing their restriction.

THE Warner Bros Studios they have been contacted for their response which has not yet arrived.

The poster was then removed after the photographs were taken by employees in favor of Johnny Depp and security.

To continue his part in the campaign, he Youtuber plans to travel to Virginia to cover the key events he will attend Amber Heard, including filming locations and the premiere of Aquaman.

