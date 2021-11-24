fans may be preparing to say goodbye to Tom Holland as Spider-Man

The trailer for the latest film in the trilogy on Peter Parker has given rise to numerous theories among fans around the world on the possible farewell of Tom Holland as the interpreter of Spider-Man, also supported by some of his recent interviews. The expected return by Spiderman to the Cinema (the last time he was on the big screen he was fighting Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio) will represent the sixth appearance of Tom Holland, 25, as the superhero.

Tom Holland’s Spiderman

The first time he wore the spider costume was in 2015 in Captain America: Civil War when he fought against Rogers, alongside his mentor Tony Stark.

Just Stark, in the final battle against Thanos during Avengers: Endgame (2019), he sacrificed himself for the good of the Earth and the entire Universe; fans are now worried that his protege might make the same choice.

According to Holland’s words in an exclusive interview with Total Film, Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave fans stunned “It won’t be a funny movie, it will be sad. They will see the characters go through things they never wanted to happen. [..] I don’t think fans are ready for what we’ve created. I know I’m not and I know it will be brutal ”.

Previous

It wouldn’t be the first time an unexpected death involving Peter Parker has occurred: in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), longtime girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) dies, unable to be saved by Peter (Andrew Garfield).

It is no coincidence that in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, there is a scene where MJ (Zendaya) falls into the void in a way that clearly recalls the character of Emma Stone. Even the title has raised more than a few suspicions: No Way Homand in fact it means ‘Without being able to go home’.

The element of the house has always been present in the sub-titles of the latest Spider-Man, in fact: Homecoming (2017) was based on a play on words between the film’s school dance and the classic English phrase for ‘Homecoming’; Far From Home (2019), ‘Away from Home’, deals with the emotional distance that separates Peter from Tony, now dead; in the end, No Way Home (2021), seems to allude to the fact that Peter will not be returning home.

Tom Holland may be leaving Peter Parker

In reality, it seems to all intents and purposes that Tom Holland’s path with Marvel it will soon come to an end regardless of the outcome of the latter film. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine he said: “Peter Parker has a fundamental role in my life but if I have to play him again when I am 30, it will mean that I will have something wrong”

The British actor’s contract included two more films after 2019, or the one coming out this December and, even if there is no official confirmation, Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where Parker is likely to make an appearance.

Even if the theories prove false and Peter Parker stays alive, Spider-Man lovers will have to prepare for the fact that the character played by Tom Holland may soon leave the MCU.

