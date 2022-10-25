fans mistake the actor for a lookalike

In Brazil, fans confuse the actor nicknamed The Rock with a lookalike. The photo is buzzing on Twitter! We tell you everything!

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is said to have a doppelganger from the brazil side. Indeed, according to the Twitter account of a user, muscled brazilian landed on famous beach of Copacabana the body oozing and very resembling the famous wrestler. A moment of madness for the fans who threw themselves on him.

In the user’s post, we see five completely euphoric girls in the arms of the double. Among the young ladies present, one attacks the man’s chest directly by devouring him. The Brazilian also commented on his photo saying: “Here’s my release for the day, only light things”. An image that has reacted to many people who have commented ” I laugh seeing these girls who think they met The Rock“. Others are even more direct about the posture of the young woman: ” We know what she wanted to bite”. A selfie that launched various remarks, some humorous, others more vulgar.

Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock” has several lookalikes

But this isn’t the first time the Dwayne Johnson lookalike has appeared on the web. With his shaved head, his XXL muscles and his devastating smile, Eric Fields, 37, is a police officer in Alabama. But he is also the spitting image of the wrestler aka The Rock. In August 2021, a montage of him with the actor went viral. This image even came to the eyes of Dwayne Johnson himself. He also reacted on social networks by saying: ” Oh shit! The guy on the left is much cooler. One day we will drink Teremana”. For those who are not sure: the police officer is on the left of the image while the actor is on the right. Regarding the career of highest paid actor in the worldThe Rock was ten times world heavyweight champion. He also won the 2000 Royal Rumble. He is also one of the hundred most influential people in the world according to Time from 2016 and 2019.