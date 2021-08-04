Fans mobilize, Britney Spears wins first battle – People

Fans mobilize outside the courthouse and the legal battle of Britney Spears vs. the “master father” takes a small step forward: in the wake of the new New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears“, the 39-year-old pop star obtained from Judge Brenda Penny that the parent no longer has exclusive protection over her. Jamie Spears will continue to have a say in his daughter’s finances and personal decisions but from now on he will have to work with the Bessemer Trust, a financial services company.

The story is intricate: it is since 2008, after the serious and public nervous collapse of his daughter (his photos with his shaved head had then gone around the world), that Jamie has become the legal guardian of his daughter’s assets and career, a role for which he is said to have paid about 130 thousand dollars a year. The legal term in California is “conservatorship” and several legal experts had soon turned up their noses because this type of protection is generally applied to those who have mental disorders or are elderly. For years Britney had not disputed the situation.

Everything had changed last year when her lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, had declared in court that the pop star was “strongly opposed’ to her father’s guardianship and would no longer sing in public if things had not changed. In November, Penny had commissioned Bessemer to work with Pope Spears on an investment plan for the singer. However, he had rejected Britney’s request to revoke the bond that for over a decade has subjected her finances and career to her father’s decisions.

Britney’s fans have been loudly supporting her cause through the movement for years #FreeBritney which has garnered worldwide support, from Cher to Paris Hilton, from Miley Cyrus to the American Civil Liberties Union organization. Fans found that, after the nervous breakdown, the pop star’s career took off again. Jamie had replied that Britney’s fortunes have grown thanks to her financial acumen: from subzero a decade ago to 60 million dollars in the latest Forbes valuation. Spears meanwhile is back on the crest of the wave: she appeared in the series “” How I Met Your Mother” launched the single and video “Womanizer” number one on Billboard, he did world tours and took to Las Vegas shows that sold out. In addition to being a judge at X Factor, she advertised perfumes and a line of underwear. Most recently, the “New York Times” documentary released last week on FX and Hulu: in addition to following the singer’s career, first as a child star and then a pop prodigy when she was still a teen-ager, the film directed by Samantha Stark puts the spotlight on Spears’ recent attempts to free herself from her father’s tutelage

Loading... Advertisements