Fans of Britain’s Got Talent gasped when Simon Cowell gave the comedian his golden buzzer

ads

Simon Cowell decided to wear his Golden Buzzer on the second episode of Britain’s Got Talent, after being impressed by comedian Axel.

ITV’s hit talent show has just returned with its highly anticipated 15th series on Saturday night, with a second episode airing on Sunday (April 17).

Regular judges Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are back on the panel to find the most talented acts Britain has to offer.

And it looks like head judge Simon had already found his favorite act in the competition, because he pressed his Golden Buzzer on 33-year-old property maintenance manager Axel Blake.

London comedian Axel landed Simon’s Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent (Image: ITV) Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

The London-based comedian wowed Simon with his hilarious stand-up routine, which included jokes about driving, the subway, cryptocurrencies and covid.

And Simon was so impressed that he decided to pass it straight into the live semi-finals with the push of a button.

ITV viewers were divided at the moment on Twitter, with some excited for the comedian and others who didn’t think he deserved Simon’s ringtone.

One wrote: “Fair game Simon, it was very very fun.”

Simon was in stitches over the jokes from the property’s maintenance manager (Image: ITV) Read more related articles

A second agreed: “I really enjoyed Axel. A very funny guy.”

A third added: “I never laugh at these acts but he was funny.”

However, others did not seem to believe that the contestant was good enough to quickly move on to the live shows.

One wrote: “There’s no way I’m worthy of a golden buzzer.”

A second said, “It was good, but not that good, my God.”

Amanda used her Golden Buzzer with singer Loren Allred (Image: Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock) Read more related articles

Before performing, Simon asked her if she had ever lost her confidence as an artist and considered giving up on her dream.

Axel replied: “100% there has been that time, but when you have a family that looks at you and inspires you, that’s what keeps you going, so my son and my daughter, that’s the reason.” [I do this].»

Simon’s buzzer is the second Golden Buzzer moment in the series, right after Amanda used hers on the stunning singer Loren Allred.

Loren was featured on The Greatest Showman soundtrack soundtrack (Picture: ITV) Read More Related Articles

Loren wowed the crowd with an incredible rendition of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, in which she was featured.

Although she does not appear in the film, she sang vocals on the hit song for actress Rebecca Ferguson, who played opera singer Jenny Lind.

Speaking about her career, Loren said, “I feel like the song was meant for me and I’m ready to put a face on it, so I’m here to do that.”

For more on the latest entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

ads