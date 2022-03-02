Fans of Johnny Depp claim his absence as Grindelwald in the film Fantastic Animals 3

when a few months ago Warner Bros announced that Johnny Depp abandoned his role as Gellert Grindelwaldthe followers of the American actor, 58, felt very disappointed since the performance of the famous in the new JK Rowling saga had been highly praised.

Depp’s replacement turned out to be 56-year-old Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, who is internationally known for playing the role of Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibal; for participating in the cult film Pusher and its sequel; and for playing Le Chiffre, the villain in Casino Royale, the 21st film in the James Bond saga.

Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp

Why did Depp retire?

He is already known for all the scandal in which the superstar of Pirates of the Caribbean has been involved, this after the controversy that caused his divorce and the trial he has with his ex, Amber Heard, who has accused the famous of physical assault during the time they were married.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Getty Images

The discontent was revived after the premiere of the trailer

On February 28, the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and finally the fans of this saga were able to appreciate for the first time what we will see in the film.

But what stood out the most in the trailer was the Depp’s absencewho had already won the hearts of many after his participation in the first two films of this saga.

Definitely the character Gellert Grindelwald, the most powerful magician of all time, until the appearance decades later of Tom Riddle and, who, in addition, in his student days was the best friend and later love interest of Albus Dumbledore, had already penetrated the hearts of all the followers of JK Rowling’s stories. The question now is: Will Mikkelsen be able to meet the expectations of Depp fans?