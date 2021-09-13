Fans of Olympic legend Usain Bolt, Marcel Jacobs and Vin Diesel Surprise at the 2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Pianeta Strega

It was raining celebrities at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Olympic legend Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist Marcel Jacobs and acclaimed actor Vin Diesel all attended the famous Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

The race took place at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, also known as the “Temple of Speed” because it is the fastest track on the Formula 1 calendar. Three of the leaders in their respective sectors participated in the fastest race in the world.

Usain Bolt meets Lewis Hamilton before the race

Usain Bolt loves to participate in various sporting events and cannot miss the F1 race. It was a special moment for the fans who saw the goats racing and the goats in F1 together. Before the race, he met Usain Lewis Hamilton and wished him well.

Usain Bolt has also participated in Formula 1 races before and met Lewis Hamilton. He was an F1 star shown The Legend of the Racer as he does a “donut” stunt during the 2017 United States Grand Prix. He even celebrated his winning moment by posing with Usain Bolt.

“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel surprised everyone with his appearance at the race. Finn was on vacation with his family in Italy and took some time to see the best drivers in the world.

Diesel also met eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and legendary F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Lamont Marcel Jacobs wave checkered flag

Italian Lamont Marcel Jacobs recently won gold in the 100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also won gold in the men’s 4 * 100m relay.

The reigning Olympic champion was invited to the Italian F1 Grand Prix to wave the checkered flag. The current Olympic champion is seen standing in front of all the riders waiting to start their campaign to win the race. Marcel is a Formula One fan and supports Ferrari. Although he is also a fan of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Italian rider distributed the symbolic medals which were distributed to the first three places. The top three winners were Red Bull’s Mercedes ‘Valtteri Bottas’ Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

