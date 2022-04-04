Fans of the Marvel Universe celebrate: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans together again on the big screen

Even though “Project Artemis” It still does not have a start date for its filming, the little pearls that leaked from the next super production of AppleTv + captured everyone’s attention: a mega-shipped lead match, an exorbitant budget and recognized figures behind the scenes.

The story of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans has a lot of data: not only did they go into the Marvel hall of fame playing Black Widow and Captain America for more than 10 years, but they also shared a set in “Perfect Rating” (2004) and “Diary of a Babysitter” (2007 ).

The time they shared made a great friendship grow between the two. “Scarlett is one of my oldest friends. It’s nice to have someone to turn to in this industry, someone close to you who also understands the experience you’re going through. When the camera is off, we are very good friends, ”said Chris in 2016. And that chemistry is noticeable every time they share a poster.

The pair of friends unites again in what will surely become a blockbuster movie.

“Project Artemis” will tell the story of the 20th century space race

“Project Artemis” will tell the story of the 20th century space race: that seemingly surreal competition in which the United States and the then-Soviet Union fought tirelessly to see who would first conquer space. This race was one of the main axes of the so-called Cold War that took place between the two countries, but which ended up pitting a large part of the world against each other in two blocks (Western and Eastern) with consequences that affected everyone.

AppleTV+, the production company that won the Oscar for best film for CODA, is investing nothing more and nothing less than 100 million dollars in this project: obviously it assumes that it will be a success because it is the most expensive in the history of the platform.

Fact? Scarlett, in addition to being the protagonist, joins the list of producers: her company These Pictures is in charge of developing the script.

The film’s script is in charge of Rene Russo, a Hollywood star who has already achieved many successes

The movie promises to break it, not only because of the great investment it demands, the leading duo that has fans around the entire planet and the story that in itself is attractive and pochoclera, but because among the names behind the screen we find with unexpected figures. The director of “Project Artemis” will be Jason Bateman: Marty Byrde himself, the main character of “Ozrak” the Netflix boom that this year premiered its fourth season.

Another surprise? The script will be in charge of Rene Russo, the Hollywood star who has been successful since the ’80s, and her daughter Rosa Gilroy, who seems to have inherited her father Dan’s (well-known and brilliant screenwriter) passion for writing. .

We will have to wait to see it, because the dates are still a mystery.