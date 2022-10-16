Fans praise Drew Barrymore for his joyful video in the rain

Drew Barrymore fans are “in awe” after seeing her dance happily in the rain.

In a new video on Instagram, the 47-year-old actress happily enjoys a downpour, laughing and shouting, “As long as you can go out in the rain, don’t miss out.”

So far, Barrymore’s post has received almost 500 thousand likes on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.

“I love this,” wrote English author Jay Shetty.

Content creator Michael Brown also shared the clip of Barrymore on Twitter, writing, “I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection”.

Author Ashley C Ford added, “No one is healing their inner child more intensely than Drew Barrymore.”

One fan wrote: “Never change Drew. I hope one day I can meet you and we can goof around in the rain together!”

Writer Blair Erskine wrote: “I’ll send the video of Drew Barrymore in the rain to my therapist and say ‘this is what I want’.”

Many other people also praised Barrymore for “appreciating the little things in life.”

The new video of the star of blended comes a few days after he shared his reaction to discovering a hidden window in his apartment.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Barrymore opened up about how she’s been renovating her new home in New York City. The recording began with Barrymore looking out a window, surprised to have discovered her in her house.

“It’s so hopeful,” she said, her voice beginning to crack. “It’s like something can be so covered and dark that you can open it up and create light.”

She then explained how “just prior to that time,” the window had been covered “with drywall” before she moved into the apartment. However, before finding it, she said that she had a feeling that the window was there.

“The people who owned this apartment before me covered a window with drywall. I don’t know why,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘I know there’s a window, I know there’s a window.’ And guess what? There is a window and we are about to reveal it.”