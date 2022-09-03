Fans praise Selena Gomez for confronting Gordon Ramsey in the kitchen: “I would cry”

Selena Gomez proved that she can perform under a lot of pressure, even when facing the wrath of Gordon Ramsey.

In a viral clip shared on social media, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star reunited with chef Gordon Ramsey for an episode of Selena + Chef. The show features guest chefs who come to Gomez’s home to teach her the basics of Malibu beach cooking.

In the latest episode of the HBO Max series, the host of kitchen nightmares gave Gomez her first in-person lesson. The sneak peek clip shows Ramsey and Gomez attempting to make rib eye steaks, but the chef begins to show his famously tough temper when things go wrong.

When Ramsey tells Gomez it’s time to put the meat in the pan, he says, “Come on, you’re late, please.”

As Gomez runs to the stove, she is confused as to which of the four pans to use. “The farthest pan means the farthest,” Ramsey tells him angrily. But when Gomez puts her uncooked steak on the back left burner, Ramsey tells her he got the wrong pan.

“Wong’s pin*** skillet is my go-to nonstick skillet for my fries!” he informs her. “Farthest frying pan!”

A now terrified Gomez replies: “What does that mean?”

When he finally puts the first steak in the correct pan, Ramsey tells him to put the second steak. “Next up,” he tells her, but Gomez just runs in circles. A frustrated Ramsey runs out of the kitchen and jokingly yells out the window, “Next! Let the next one in, please. For God’s sake, someone help me.”

Although the chef’s outburst was all in jest, fans applauded Gomez for not cracking under pressure, given Ramsey’s tendency to call some of his sous chef idiot sandwiches.

On Twitter, a fan reposted the clip from the episode and it received 1.6 million views. “selena gomez and gordon ramsay brings tears to my eyes,” he captioned the tweet.

“Selena is me when someone gives me instructions,” one user replied.

“You could be making the simplest meal with this man and still feel anxious,” another person said.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, many viewers said that all they would do is break down in tears if they were in Gomez’s position. “I would just start crying,” commented one person, while another user agreed: “at that moment I would be sobbing”

“It made me panic and I’m not even there,” wrote a third TikTok user.

In addition to Ramsey, some of the other celebrity chefs appearing on this season of Gomez’s show include Rachael Ray, Ludo Lefebvre, Kristen Kish, Devonn Francis and Priya Krishna. For each episode, the show donates $10,000 to a charity of the chef’s choice.