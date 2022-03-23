Fans promote the homophobic cry in networks during Mexico vs. United States at the Azteca Stadium

In social networks, it is promoted to emit the homophobic cry during the qualifying match between Mexico and the United States, as a protest for various reasons that affect Mexican soccer

At least 48 hours of the game between Mexico and United States at Aztec stadiumis promoted on social media homophobic scream, sanctioned by FIFA and becomes a trending topic, which could cause a greater punishment for the Mexican Soccer Federation.

“The #screaming appears as a trending topic at hours of the game between Mexico and the United States. I hope there is awareness, respect and education. It’s just a soccer game. Let’s make ourselves known for the hospitality of the Mexican. The game is won, lost or tied on the field…”, wrote David Faitelson, a journalist for ESPNin social networks.

The homophobic scream has already caused FIFA to punish the Mexican Football Federation with games without an audience and, if repeated, they would be sanctioned with a reduction in points, which would jeopardize the classification of Gerardo Tata Martino’s team in the concacaf qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Social network users summon #screaming at Aztec stadiumamong other reasons, due to the high cost of tickets for the game between Mexico and the United Statesthe non-disaffiliation of the Gallos de Querétaro or even by the last call of Tata Martino.

In social networks, the homophobic cry is promoted during the qualifying match between Mexico and the United States. imago7

2 Related

The Mexican Soccer Federation, to try to mitigate the homophobic scream and avoid further FIFA sanctions, will implement Fan ID in-game for the first time against Mexico and the United Stateswith a capacity of 50 thousand people in the Aztec stadium, and to try to identify people who persist in the conduct. There were two previous pilot tests, although it was with limited audiences and it was a minority of fans who were under surveillance.

For now, the FMF has a dispute in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, to avoid the sanctions that FIFA has imposed for the homophobic screambut there could be another sanction, in case the scream is heard again in the Aztec stadium.