Fans Propose HOTD’s Milly Alcock for Spider-Gwen

For a long time now, the Spider-Man movies have become a hit on the billboard, because with their great box office sales, Sony has led us to learn more about the friendly neighbor along with several of his friends and enemies, but there is still one long list of moments and characters to come to the live action screen, that’s why Spider-Man fans have been thinking about who could play them on screen.

And now, fans have started calling for the arrival of Spider-Gwenand it seems that Milly Alcock of House of the Dragonis one of the most requested options, as Alcock has been an emerging star as the young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, but her career in the series despite the fact that her participation has come to an end, so it is not clear exactly what is making Milly Alcock after leaving the Game of Thrones prequel series, and which has made her a household name.

And it is that, the character Gwen Stacy has been part of the comics of spider-man since 1965 and has been a part of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man movies three times: Bryce Dallas Howard played Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 and Emma Stone later played the character twice in The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Man, however, the character Spider-Gwen and her comic book history weren’t created until 2014, so that’s several years before Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment, so Sony could have the rights to the character as well.

However, despite the potentially messy film rights situation surrounding a Spider-Gwen movie, it’s worth it for both Disney and Sony to work it out and come to terms, especially now that a rising star has become in a casting choice, because like Tom Holland as Spider-Man, House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock has the potential to become a fan favorite as Spider-Gwen, which makes it worthwhile for both companies. agree to bring the character to life in the MCU’s rapidly expanding multiverse.

Now, the reasons for choosing Milly Alcock as Spider-Gwen go far beyond her appearance, because in the role of House of the Dragon, she showed how the young woman has potential in acting, by balancing Rhaenyra Targaryens perfectly, facilitating many of the character traits necessary for a live-action Spider-Gwen.

Alcock has authority and screen presence as Princess Rhaenyra who feels authentically regal for House of the Dragon’s medieval setting while maintaining a youthful, rebellious spirit that feels cool, contemporary, feminist and endearing, so while Spider- Gwen grew out of artist Jason Latour’s desire to make changes to Gwen Stacy and give the character the same characteristics Milly Alcock could embody.