fans raved about Thor’s look

In the past few hours Chris Hemsworth, the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe interpreter of the God of Thunder Thor, posted on the social network Instagram an adorable video in which she gets into a fight with one of her twin children.

But the video, which as usual is available and can be reproduced at the bottom of the article, has sent fans into a frenzy not so much for the sweet father-son moment, but for an immediately recognizable detail: a quick glance is enough, in fact, to notice Chris Hemsworth’s old-new look, back to sporting a long Viking hair typical of the first episodes of the Thor saga.

The character had had to give up his thick divine hair during the events of Thor: Ragnarok, and had sported the jaunty look too during Avengers: Infinity War; as known the time jump of Avengers: Endgame it had completely changed the appearance of the Thunder God, but now director and screenwriter Taika Waititi it seems he wants to ‘go back to basics’ with his new one Thor: Love & Thunder, filming for which is currently underway in Australia.

This detail was obviously noticed by the followers of the star, who immediately ‘rejoiced’ for the return of the ‘original Thor’: after all Love & Thunder, fourth installment of the stand-alone Thor saga, with which Hemsworth will overcome the solo efforts of Captain America And Iron Man – both stopped at three – promises to revolutionize the saga and promises to be nothing short of ambitious with a very rich cast that, in addition to all the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, will also include Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon And Christie Bale as the main villain.

The release date is set for May 6, 2022.