Fans react as Bella Hadid finally admits she had plastic surgery

Bella Hadid has opened up about her plastic surgery for the first time, revealing she had a nose job at age 14. This is what the Victoria’s Secret model said he said and how fans are reacting.

Bella Hadid confessed that she had a nose job at the age of 14

Bella Hadid is known for being a fashion and catwalk model. She has even been praised for having the “perfect face,” according to Beauty Phi’s Greek golden ratio.

But the supermodel admitted that she had surgical help with her appearance. On March 15, Hadid revealed to Vogue that she had a nose job at the age of 14. This was the first time Hadid had been candid about getting plastic surgery, despite years of fan speculation.

And despite her successful modeling career, she now regrets the procedure. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Hadid admitted to the publication. “I think he would have turned me into that.”

Bella Hadid previously denied having had any plastic surgery

Although Bella Hadid revealed that she had a nose job, she denied having undergone any other cosmetic procedures. “People think I totally screwed up my face because of a picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” the famous model said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did when you were 13, do you?”

Hadid stated that she does not use fillers or other injections to sculpt her face. “I have never used padding. We are going to put an end to that,” he said. “I have no problem with that, but it’s not for me.”

He added that certain changes in his appearance were due to the use of face tape. “Whoever thinks I’ve got my eyes up or whatever their name is, it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.

Hadid previously denied having had any plastic surgery and emphasized that she never used fillers. In May 2018, the model told InStyle: “People think I had all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, honey. I am afraid of putting fillers in my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Fans are reacting to the model’s admission of having a nose job

Fans are reacting to Bella Hadid’s admission that she had a nose job at age 14. Many of them applaud the model’s honesty and insist that she underwent more procedures than she admitted.

“So Bella Hadid just admitted she got her nose job at 14 and regrets changing her ancestors nose but refutes any other work,” one person said. tweeted. “Come on, أختي, why do celebrities do this strategy: admit one procedure and deny the others? Anyway, I wish everyone is well in their bodies

Another person tweeted“Bella hadid finally admits she got her nose job but what about everything else lmao?”

Some fans criticized other celebrities for not being open about their elective surgeries, with tweet like, “I’m so glad Bella Hadid finally admitted her nose job. So sick of celebrities promoting impossible and unnatural beauty standards. I just own. Next, Blake Lively…”

