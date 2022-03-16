Fans react as Bella Hadid finally admits she had plastic surgery

James 39 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Bella Hadid has opened up about her plastic surgery for the first time, revealing she had a nose job at age 14. This is what the Victoria’s Secret model said he said and how fans are reacting.

Bella Hadid confessed that she had a nose job at the age of 14

Bella Hadid is known for being a fashion and catwalk model. She has even been praised for having the “perfect face,” according to Beauty Phi’s Greek golden ratio.

Source link

About James

Check Also

‘The Dropout’: Ana Ariola’s real life on her departure from Theranos: ‘I was one of the few people who faced her’

the hulu series abandonment tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and her now defunct …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved