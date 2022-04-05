Fans react when Doja Cat almost lost her Grammy Award to Sza because she was in the bathroom

Doja Cat and Sza won a Grammy Award for their hit song “Kiss Me More,” but between a pair of crutches and a bad time to go to the bathroom, the two musicians almost didn’t accept their golden gramophones. Here’s what happened at the awards show and what fans are saying about it.

Doja Cat | David Becker/Getty Images

Doja Cat and Sza were nominated for a Grammy Award for their song ‘Kiss Me More’

According to Billboard, Doja Cat has garnered 11 Grammy Award nominations and took home her first trophy this year. The winning song was “Kiss Me More”, with Sza. The other nominees for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance were BTS for “Butter,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for “Lonely,” Coldplay for “Higher Power,” and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett for “I Get a Kick Out.” of You.”

When the winners were announced, SZA took the stage on a pair of crutches. He explained his injury in an interview and said that the unfortunate incident occurred shortly before the awards show.

“It’s so funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to go and get ready for this,” SZA said (according to Billboard). “Like the day before, but that’s the way it is. Everything amazing in my life has always come with something very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

In the same interview, the musician talked about her “Kiss Me More” collaborator Doja Cat. “She’s a star,” SZA said, “I think she’s so masterful… I’ve been able to learn from her.”

This #Grammys The clip has it all: -Avril Lavigne

-Doja Cat & SZA Winner for Pop Duo Performance

-Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress

-Doja Cat running from the bathroom to accept the treat

-BTS and Olivia Rodrigo

-Doja getting excitedhttps://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/R82aAyhwH6 — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Doja Cat almost didn’t accept her Grammy Award with Sza because she was in the bathroom

Although SZA was on crutches and needed Lady Gaga’s help to get on stage without snagging her dress, she still beat out Doja Cat, who had taken an untimely bathroom break.

The “Say So” singer ran onto the stage, where she breathlessly adjusted her dress. “I’ve never had a p*** that fast in my entire life,” Doja Cat said, catching her breath as she gasped into the microphone.

He went on to say that while he likes to “play down a lot of shit,” winning his first Grammy Award was “a big deal.”

Fans are reacting to the ‘Juicy’ singer nearly missing her chance to accept her trophy

Doja Cat fans saw or heard that she almost lost her Grammy Award because she was in the bathroom, and they shared their thoughts about it on social media.

One fan noted how the move was typical of the pop star at tweeting“Being Doja in the bathroom while winning her grammy is the most doja cat in history hahaha.”

Another fan commented on how relatable the incident was by tweeting“I don’t think I’ve ever related to a celebrity as much as Doja Cat after she barely made it back [in] Bath time to accept her Grammy Award 😂”

And another fan compared the moment when Jennifer Lawrence stumbled on her way to accept an Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. “Doja Cat winning a Grammy while trying to go to the bathroom is probably the most relatable thing I’ve seen at an awards show since Jennifer Lawrence tripped and fell at the Oscars. 🤣,” they tweeted.

