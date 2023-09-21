Fans’ reactions to Selena Gomez’s photo without makeup

Selena Gomez is fully resuming his musical career, since in addition to his participation in the series “Only murders in the building”, where she plays the role of “Mabel Mora”, also returns to music with a new single.

While fans are waiting for the release of the singer’s new album and possibly a possible world tour, now it’s time to see what she publishes on social networks when she shares her daily life.

The singer thrilled her fans with her revelations after participating in MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), because it shows how much fun she had.

However, what has come to light this time is because of a recent picture on her Instagram account, in which she does not have a single drop of makeup on.

Her fans were surprised (for the better) by the former Disney Girl’s noticeable difference in makeup. And natural.

“Natural beauty is here”

“She’s more beautiful without makeup ❤”

“This girl is still so cute 💗”

“You’re my favorite person 😊”

“This is a true example of cuteness,” were some of the compliments he received.

singer’s tattoo

Without any type of taboo, Selena Gomez has shared her experience regarding mental health, trying to raise awareness in society about the importance of seeking help or being resilient regarding this issue.

Thus, it is known that the tattoo that he has on his wrist goes beyond a simple semicolon, because as is well known, despite the fact that its function in grammar is to give a pause, not as long as a period, but symbolic. Marked less by commas with respect to meaning, it refers to people who have struggled with depression or attempted suicide.

So for many people it represents an emotional moment, especially for those who have decided to resist ending their lives or continue to fight strongly against disorders and self-harm. So, this symbol helps you remember that suffering is not permanent.