Fans rehabilitate the most “hated” Final Fantasy, and ask for a remastered

Final Fantasy is one of those sagas that certainly needs no introduction, being one of the most loved ones among fans, although some chapters have attracted more interest than others.

Without detracting from games like the recent one Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, there are in fact some regular episodes rather mistreated among fans, even the most diehard ones.

Despite therefore chapters such as Final Fantasy X or also Final Fantasy IX are loved unanimously, games like Final Fantasy XIII instead they are deemed unworthy of any remake or remastered. This, at least, until today.

Developed and published by Square Enix for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC in 2009, this is the first chapter of the so-called Fabula Nova Crystallis.

This mini saga also including Final Fantasy Type-0 (2011), FF XIII-2 (2011), and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2014).

Excluding a few groups of fans, the diehard fans of FF they do not look favorably on the thirteenth episode, albeit on Reddit it looks like someone is clamoring for u insteadna remaster or even a simple port, complete with gameplay changes.

“I’m one of the few people who liked Final Fantasy XIII despite all its problems and a certain basic linearity “, writes a user named “Bladeocity_”.

“This is (correct me if I’m wrong) the only main FF chapter that hasn’t received a remaster or HD version yet, from the first to the twelfth, with the exception of the eleventh episode which is an MMO”he adds.

Another player suggests a version where you can grind faster, thus passing a level without unnecessary downtime.

“RPGs are very long, and the new acceleration features are a godsend … Especially in 7, 8 and 9 … Those battles can get boring.”

Who knows if Square can really listen to the requests of these enthusiasts come on very particular tastes, although there are currently no concrete plans to report FFXIII in vogue.

Speaking of other great classics, have you read that a fan has “transformed” Final Fantasy X in a next-gen game, so much so as to make it even more magical.

As well as FFIX, a game so appreciated to the point that another enthusiast gave birth to an unofficial remake, demonstrating the potential of a possible project.

Not to mention that, according to some rumors, Square Enix is ​​thinking of dusting off an old cult series from the PSOne era.