fans resurface star rivalry for Grammys

In June, Jennifer Lopez premiered her documentary “Halftime” where she details how she prepared for the iconic halftime show with Shakira, in one of the scenes where she mentioned that having shared the scene with her seemed like a very bad idea even if it was a success.

Despite the fact that JLo later clarified that the error had nothing to do with the Colombian, but rather that the organizers had chosen two very important Latin personalities for such a short show.

Fans of the interpreter of “I congratulate you” found themselves with the idea of ​​a rivalry and jealousy on the part of “La Diva del Bronx” towards the ex of Gerard Pique.

Now, the alleged rivalry took to social media once again when the Grammys named Jennifer Lopez as the most influential Latin artist.

Grammys Name Jennifer Lopez Most Influential Latina

Recently, the editorial team of the Recording Academy, responsible for the Grammy Awards, published an article focusing on JLo’s career.

“Run The World: How Jennifer Lopez’s Triple Threat Superstardom Bring Latin Culture To Center Stage” is the title of the text that quickly sparked controversy on social networks. Above all, this sentence is the one that has gone viral: “Jennifer López is perhaps the most influential Latin artist of all time.”

This sentence divided Internet users since, while many applauded the recognition made to JLo, others considered that “La Diva del Bronx” does not represent Latin culture since, although being of Puerto Rican origin from her parents, she was born and raised in the United States. States, as well as the assurance that who deserves this recognition is Shakira.