Fans serenade the rojiblanco team prior to the match against Toluca (VIDEO)

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara have an appointment this Saturday, April 9 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, to face the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, in a match corresponding to day 13 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament; so they will return to Liga MX activity after a couple of weeks without playing.

Once again it has been shown that the Sacred Flock is one of the most popular teams in the country, since the rojiblanca fans were present at the team’s concentration hotel to encourage them prior to the match against the Mexiquenses.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas suffers a mishap on the road ahead of the game against Toluca FC (VIDEO)

Through social networks, the medium CANCHA Reforma shared some images where you can see the fans who gathered at the hotel, singing and encouraging their team, with flags and instruments.

In addition, the media itself shared another video where you can see some Chivas players who went out to meet the fans, such as Cisneros, Jiménez, Flores and Beltrán, who signed shirts and took photos with their fans.

Players like Cisneros, Jiménez, Flores and Beltrán go out to attend to the fans who support the Flock in Toluca �� Abimael Chimal pic.twitter.com/enUEWwlmKj – COURT (@reformacancha)

April 9, 2022





The Chivas players took the time to attend to their fans, despite the journey they suffered to reach the capital of the State of Mexico, since a few hours before there was a mishap on the road, with the bus in which they were traveling , which delayed the team’s arrival at the concentration hotel.