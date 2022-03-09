Fans start the #GritaPu*%# campaign on networks

Mexico City.- The fans want to make the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX pay.

After the resolutions and punishments communicated by both organizations around the violence that took place last Saturday between the fans of Querétaro and Atlas, the fans of the national soccer team began a campaign to launch the homophobic cry in the match between Mexico and the United States of America. next March 24, which would harm the FMF.

Through Twitter, users shared an image with the request: “On March 24 we must all shout Puto at the Azteca Stadium and punish the corrupt FEMEXFUT in their pockets,” the image reads.

In a few hours, the image was positioned as well as the hashtag #GritaPuto. Some fans ask that Mexico stay without the 2026 World Cup after the blows in La Corregidora.

“I never agreed with that cry… but if they were not able to eliminate the bars, and disaffiliate Querétaro, it means that they are motivated by hypocrisy and economic interest before the safety of the people, so we have to hit them in the pocket,” Luis Martínez posted in a tweet.

“It’s time to stop enriching those who only care about the amount of money in their pockets,” added Shayra Zaragoza.

After two games without general fans, in which the FMF invited a few fans to try a kind of Fan ID, so the match against the Stars and Stripes will be the first of the year with fans at the Colossus of Saint Ursula.

“There are still aggressors in the streets making fun of the LUKEWARM punishments, but the leaders of Liga MX and the FMF prefer economics before anything else, they stained football with blood and sadness, but they will listen to us louder than ever. #GritaPuto” said the German Champion.