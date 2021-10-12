fans still want to boycott the film

The latest news on the Aquaman 2 front has led to an inevitable consequence when it comes to the DC movie: Amber Heard again among the trend topics on social media, with fans asking for his recast.

In the past few hours, the title of Aquaman 2 has finally been revealed, the sequel to the DC cinecomic starring Jason Momoa, which will be officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Following the announcement, however, the focus of the web quickly shifted to another component of the film: Mera, and more precisely Amber Heard.

In fact, fans continue to clamored for a recast for the role, and the topic is still so “hot” that Heard’s name sprang up in no time at all. again among the trending topics of social media.

Loading... Advertisements

Therefore, the controversy arising from the decision of Warner Bros. to sack Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3 following the verdict of the trial against the tabloid The Sun, in which the ex-wife Amber Heard was obviously also involved, does not seem to have subsided.

Like this, Depp fans but not only continue to ask the majors to behave the same way, and look for another actress for the role of Mera, preferably someone who is not “tied to allegations of abuse”.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters in December 2022.