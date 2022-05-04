Sports

Fans surprise Pumas UNAM before the return leg

The UNAM Cougars They have been pleasantly surprised by their fans, before playing the second leg of the grand final of the 2022 edition of the CONCACAF Champions League against the Seattle Sounders.

On their official social networks, they shared a video where a large group of Auriazul fans encourage and support the university team led by Argentine coach Andrés Lillini outside the concentration hotel in Seattle.

“There is no doubt that they are the best fans! #Como DebeSer #SoyDePumas”, they wrote.

The UNAM Pumas will seek to win their first Concacaf Champions League title under the current competition format and maintain the hegemony of the Liga MX clubs in the tournament.

