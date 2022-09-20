Fans talk about the actors of the series ‘High School Musical’

We all recognize expressions like “What time is it? Summertime”, “We’re all in this together” or “What are we? Wildcats”. The ‘High School Musical’ movies marked a before and after in our lives. We will always remember with great nostalgia that time in our childhood when we got nervous with the romance of Troy and Gabriella, with the dramas of Sharpay and we saw how all the characters grew up until their graduation (at which point their paths parted to go to college and look for a future).

The problem? We are left with three films, but also with many emotions, characters, dances and songs that will always stay inside us. Precisely for this reason, a few years ago a series with quite a few references to the movies with the name ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. Have three seasons available on Disney+and we are waiting for a fourth!

Our love for these movies is so great that we continue to get excited when one of his characters makes certain references, live some reunion or sing some of the songs. If you realize, we recently told you with emotion that both Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron had visited the ‘East High’ (which if you didn’t know, exists in real life), and so did Kaycee Stroh! And understand, fans have already concluded that three is no coincidence and that there is a reason why the three have shared videos in the institute.

Obviously, there are several theories. Initially, they commented the possibility that the characters themselves are plotting something about it. However, others claim that will be part of the cast of the fourth season of the series ‘High School Musical’.

If you look, other users posted comments like “For me it’s for some Disney anniversary, like they did in 2020” either “I remember that before they said there would be High School Musical 4 where everyone would be a university student and they would meet again”. Anyway, the most common opinion is that they will appear in the series.

Also, the times of Zac and Vanessa’s photos are almost the same… It smells weird.

And now Ashley Tisdale shares this on her TikTok profile…

What will happen? We won’t last long with this uncertainty!