fans terribly disappointed by the absence of The Rock

WWE fans were extremely disappointed with this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not make any kind of in-person or video appearance during the show at Barclays Center. Brooklyn.

The show, which itself was a sort of celebration of The Rock’s 25th anniversary of the wrestling debut, turned out to be particularly flat for many, given the absence of the man who should have somehow been celebrated. . The only trace of Dwayne Johnson was with the spot for Red Notice, the last film in which the star took part alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

In short, despite the numerous tributes that the WWE had dedicated to Rock in the previous month, the now well-known actor did not make any appearance on the show dedicated to him. All those who hoped for a return of Dwayne Johnson to the ring were greatly disappointed, as evidenced by the many posts that have sprung up on social networks in the last few hours.

Among other things, there were many fans who were hoping for a possible meeting with Roman Reigns, the man who according to many will be chosen to lead to the definitive retirement of the former Rocky Mavia at WrestleMania.