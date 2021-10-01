fans thank the company on Twitter

Johnny Depp is the protagonist of a new promotional video for Dior, of which he is the testimonial, and fans on Twitter let him into the trend, thanking the company for the support it continues to give to the actor.

In recent years, the Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been the center of attention due to their marital problems, which also extended to a professional level when after the sentence of the defamation trial against the Tabloid The Sun, one of the first consequences was the firing of Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3, the Warner Bros. film in which he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald.

Fans of the actor immediately put their hand to social media to express all theirs outrage at the behavior of the Studios (especially Warner who later reconfirmed Amber Heard in the role of Mera for Aquaman 2), and even today the topic continues to make a sensation.

This is also why the new Sauvage promotional video, the Dior fragrance created by Depp himself with perfumist François Demachy, has found feedback on Twitter, and the #ThankYouDior hashtag soon hit the trend along with the actor’s name.

“I just saw @Dior’s new clip featuring #JohnnyDepp and would just like to say #thankyoudior for sticking by Johnny’s side and not believing what the media is trying to shove into our heads. You have chosen the right path. Thanks“.

“From now on I would like to see new @Dior-related content presented by #JohnnyDepp at least once a week, if only to see Johnny try new fragrances, play the guitar, hear him speak French and see him smile. #ThankYouDior“.

“We will not forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in such a difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros. fired him #thankyoudior“.

At the bottom of the news you can find other tweets like these, while at the top you can see the promotional video of Sauvage.