Fans Think Lisa Rinna Wants To Be Khloé Kardashian In ‘RHOBH’ Leaked Reunion Pic

Bravo fans had a field day on Tuesday after the “Real Housewives” network released what looked like a heavily filtered photo of Lisa Rinna while taping “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In the Instagram photos, many thought the retired model looked like Khloé Kardashian, who has been criticized for years for using photo filters.

Rinna, 59, rocked a bodycon animal print dress with a black bra and matching heels. She completed the look with a long wig — resembling Kardashian’s usual blonde balayage — and silver jewelry.

One user commented, “Khloe wants her face back Rinna,” while another said, “Rinna wants to be a Kardashian so badly ðŸ˜‚. »

Rinna sported a long blonde wing, which resembled Kardashian’s hair color.

khloekardashian/Instagram

Instagram users have pointed out the stark similarities between Rinna’s apparent “Facetuned” photo and Khloé Kardashian.

khloekardashian/Instagram

However, most fans focused on the look of her airbrushed face, hinting at the use of filters.

“I didn’t know kloé [sic] kardashian was apart [sic] of the cast cause rinna what in the Facetume is this ðŸ˜®,” said a second.

Another person added, “Uh, the facetune level in Rinna’s pic is kinda crazy. »

One fan even recalled some of the recent drama between Rinna and Kathy Hilton, saying, “Rinna looks like a budding Khloe Kardashian lmao. funny that she said Kathy is jealous of the Kardashians, I think Rinna is protecting her.

Rinna usually sports a short bob.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

MovieMagic

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

During the cast’s trip to Aspen, Hilton called Rinna “disgusting” after the Rinna Beauty founder ordered Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead of Hilton’s brand, Casa Del Sol.

She deliberately ignored Hilton’s plea to have her try tequila, saying the Kardashian-Jenner family were her friends and she wanted to support them.

This encounter put Hilton on a tangent with Rinna further claiming that Hilton, 63, said she was going to “destroy” her sister Kyle Richards for not supporting her efforts.