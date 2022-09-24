Fans Think ‘The Kardashians’ Revealed Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

Was that a clue? The Kardashians The Season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloe Kardashianbut fans are convinced the episode included a major clue about Kylie Jennerthe name of the newborn.

Kardashian, 38, is preparing to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson by substitution during the episode of Thursday, September 22, broadcast a month later We Weekly confirmed the arrival of the little one. When the California native called his 4-year-old daughter True from the hospital to introduce her to her little brother, the toddler called him a cute name.

“Hi, Snowy! True said on FaceTime, greeting her new brother. The Revenge Body alum told his daughter in response, “Her name isn’t Snowy.”

After the sweet moment aired on TV, a TikTok user wondered if Snowy had a secret meaning. “PLACE YOUR BETS! 😂,” the fan captioned a video on Thursday, joking that the name Snowy is a good match for Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster. In another comment, the The Kardashians fan explained, “She’s been associating the little brother thing with kylies baby since he was just born!”

The theory gained traction in the comments, with several social media users agreeing that the original poster could be “on to something”. Others, however, could not imagine Travis Scott naming his son Snowy.

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31, quietly welcomed Stormi in February 2018. A year later, the makeup mogul revealed she chose her daughter’s nickname at the “last minute,” initially feeling drawn to the name Rose. “When I was pregnant, I called her Stormi when I talked to her in my belly,” she said in a March 2019 Instagram Live. “It still feels good. … I just couldn’t think of any name other than Stormi.

We confirmed in August 2021 that Jenner was pregnant with baby No. 2, and the reality star shared an Instagram video showing how she broke the news to her family a month later. She gave birth to her baby boy in February.

The couple first announced that they had chosen to name their son Wolf, but Jenner later told fans that she had changed her mind. “FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” she wrote via an Instagram Story in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Neither Scott nor the Kylie Baby founder has publicly revealed their final decision, but other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have hinted at the little one’s name. “There is a name [that is]I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure,” Kim Kardashian say it Live with Kelly and Ryan in April. “It’s a very big decision. It’s the hardest thing in life to name a child.

Earlier this month, Jenner shed some light on where she and the rapper are at in the name change process. “We haven’t officially changed the name legally,” she explained on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport, but it won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. … We’re just not ready to share yet.

Like her sister, Khloé has yet to reveal the nickname she chose for her son. During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashianshowever, she hinted that she wanted her baby’s name to start with T, saying Kris Jenner“I mean, those are really the only names I looked at.”