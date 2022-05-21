Fans Think They’ve Found Out Who Brie Larson Will Play In Fast & Furious 10

The new installment of Fast and furious It is already warming up engines for the end of the saga. After a turbulent start following the departure of Justin Lin as director, Fast X It’s finally found its way to the big screen.

In the last days, Vin Diesel has been going behind the scenes of the new film directed by Louis Leterrier. The actor will be back as Dominic Toretto along with an extensive cast of actors. Although most of the cast will be back, some new faces will also be added. Such is the case of Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson Y Jason Momoawho will put himself in the shoes of the villain.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, the protagonists of the franchise

We previously saw Momoa on set, showing off his new car to Diesel. It is still not entirely clear what kind of antagonist Momoa will be, but it has been reported that she will work side by side with Cypher, the cyber-terrorist played by Charlize Theron who will also be back.

In the last hours, Diesel shared new images from the film set. In one of the images you can see the actor and producer together with Brie Larson, the Oscar-winning actress who joins one of the latest installments of the franchise. Unlike Momoa, the role of the actress in the film is still an enigma.

In the photo shared by Diesel on his Instagram account, both actors can be seen hugging each other, suggesting that there could be some family bond between the two characters. “There are some people you will meet in life… That will change you, it will change your family… it will change the world, FOREVER!” Diesel wrote in the post.

Brie Larson with Vin Diesel from the set of Fast X

Although not confirmed, it has been speculated that Larson will play the sister of the late Brian O’Conner, the character played by Paul Walker. Remember that Walker died in a car accident in 2013 and the franchise of Fast and furious He has tried to continue the actor’s legacy, keeping his memory afloat.

Walker’s character survived as an off-camera presence that still exists in the world of Fast and furious. The late actor’s brother, Cody Walker, served as a stunt double to recreate Walker’s presence digitally in Furious 7. And according to the latest releases from Diesel, everything seems to indicate that he will be back for the tenth film.

Fast X will retell the performances of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker Y Scott Eastwood. The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

