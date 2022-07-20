Fans upset that Jennifer Lopez changed her last name to Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s weekend nuptials in Las Vegas certainly thrilled fans of the Bennifer couple. However, JLo changing her last name from Lopez to Affleck doesn’t seem to sit well with many fans. The American singer and actress has made her name a household name over the years. The 52-year-old taking her husband’s last name at a time when many women choose to keep their original name to retain their individuality also seems like an exception for many Twitter users.

A tweet shared by David Mack shared the screenshot of the Clark County Clerk’s Office Records Search System, where the marriage was recorded. The photo showed Jennifer changing her last name from Lopez to Affleck. Reacting to the news, one user tweeted: “I’m shaken – she took her name!”

I’m shaken – she took her name!! — Rebecca Bodenheimer (@rmbodenheimer) July 18, 2022

Another user expressed disappointment with the development and tweeted, “She literally ruined her last name. As she really said, I take the last name Latina for a duck.

She literally ruined her last name. Like she really said, I take the Latina last name for a duck — Neptune boy (@Alexgman23) July 18, 2022

“Women need to stop changing their names. I have been married for 15 years and no. My sister did it, then changed it, she’s still married to the same man. Keep your identity,” another user commented.

Women need to stop changing their names. I have been married for 15 years and no. My sister did it, then changed it, she’s still married to the same man. Keep your identity — MJW (@mjwolfs) July 18, 2022

One user looked at the change from Jennifer’s professional perspective and remarked, “Why would JLo change her name? She has a whole career invested in her birth name! She must keep her name!

Why would JLo change her name, she has a whole career invested in her birth name!! She must keep her name!!✅ — Delicacy (@LifeDelicacy) July 18, 2022

While some thought it would be Ben who would take Jennifer’s last name. As the comment said, “My brain immediately thought Ben had changed his first name to Jennifer instead of thinking that Jennifer had changed his last name.”

Jennifer and Ben registered their marriage in Las Vegas on Saturday and were officially married later at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas. Jennifer shared the news with fans on Monday via a newsletter. The couple announced their engagement in April earlier this year.

