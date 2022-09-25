Fans Want Khloé Kardashian To Date Michele Morrone Amid Seductive Photo

Khloé Kardashian fans are trying to play matchmaker for her following her split from her recurring ex, Tristan Thompson.

The reality star was pictured getting cozy with “365 Days” actress Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week this weekend – and fans are now begging them to do it.

The two sat front row for Kim Kardashian’s “Ciao, Kim” fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana. Khloé, 38, and Morrone, 31, then posed for a backstage snap, which the Italian idol shared on her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Morrone could be seen wrapping his arm around Khloé’s waist as he closed his eyes and pulled his body closer to hers.

The ‘Kardashians’ star stared down at the floor behind her dark glasses, while rocking a skintight bodysuit and slicked up bun.

While there’s no other evidence the pair are romantically linked, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing that the duo would make a great couple.

“They look so good together,” observed one TikTok user, with another adding, “HE WOULD TREAT HER SO WELL.”

Others referenced Khloé’s ex-NBA player, who repeatedly cheated on her throughout their years-long relationship. Thompson also made headlines for fathering a baby with another woman while the two were still together.

“Tristan is crying in a corner somewhere 😭😭😭🤣Yasss Kokoooo!” one person wrote, while another argued, “This is the biggest upgrade I’ve ever seen in my life🥰🥰.”

On Twitter, one user wrote: “Can’t you understand after seeing this picture I NEED Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone together.”

Others expressed some clear envy over the pair’s interaction.

“Khloé…koko… my darling. You can have any other man in this world…but not him,” one person joked, while another wrote, “Michele Morrone???? From 365 days? Oh, I’ve never been so jealous.

Fans went wild after Khloé Kardashian snapped a photo with ‘365 Days’ heartthrob Michele Morrone in Milan over the weekend. WireImage

Representatives for Khloé and Morrone did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The outing came amid Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Season 2 premiere, which focused on Khloé dealing with the aftermath of Thompson’s paternity scandal.

The reality star took to Twitter to thank fans for all their support after the episode.

“I love you! I am so wrapped up in overwhelming emotions reading your tweets and comments on the first episode,” she captioned a series of messages, noting that it was “one of the toughest episodes” she’s ever had to shoot for television.

He also sat next to the ‘Kardashians’ star on the D&G show. CG pictures

“I have to be honest, I was scared to go online, but my friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everyone was. I decided to take a look for myself.

She continued: “As hesitant as I was to watch [at the messages], I’m so thankful that I did! I haven’t seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a very long time on social media.