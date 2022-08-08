Fans want Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus to be a ‘power couple’ after split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson fans are hoping the comedian will start a new relationship with Miley Cyrus after news broke of his split from Kim Kardashian. The romance between Kim and Pete blossomed on the sets of “Saturday Night Live” in October 2022 and they called it quits after nine months of dating.

Pete and Miley made an appearance to promote their New Year’s Eve special on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December 2021. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was previously linked to singer Cody Simpson in 2020 before their split.

Fans say Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus are ‘perfect for each other’

One online user shared, “About time, Pete Davidson. Can you and @MileyCyrus finally make it official and become the power couple we all know you could be? @TheKingofSI make it quick before you miss your chance! K? K! thank you. byyyee. One fan wrote: ‘I was going to tweet ‘if the multiverse is real I hope there is a universe where Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus are kindred spirits’ but I just found out Pete and Kim broke up so now there is hope that they are kindred spirits in this universe. Another added, “I’m just waiting for Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus to realize they’re probably perfect for each other.” »

About time, Pete Davidson. Can you and @Miley Cyrus finally make it official and become the power couple we all know you could be? @TheKingofSI make it snappy before you miss your chance! K?K!thanks.byyyee. — Starr (@ItsStarrAF) August 7, 2022

I was going to tweet “if the multiverse is real I hope there’s a universe where Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus are kindred spirits” but I just found out Pete and Kim broke up so now there’s the hope that they are kindred spirits in this universe. — haley (@schreiner_haley) August 6, 2022 ADVERTISING

i’m just waiting for pete davidson and miley cyrus to realize they’re probably perfect for each other — elizabeth (@elizabethhstull) August 7, 2022

On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Miley performed Yvonne Fair’s ‘It Should Have Been Me,’ which made Pete blush as he referenced a date he and Kim had while he was visiting her. in California.

Pete and Miley appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show together in 2021 (@dramaforthegirl/Twitter)

While teasing him, Miley sang, “Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me / It should have been me / In that Lamborghini leaving that nice restaurant **. Miley also revealed that they both had matching “We Baby” tattoos after meeting on “SNL.” She revealed how Pete called his tattoo artist to come over to 30 Rock to do their inking, with Miley choosing to put it on her foot and Pete on her wrist.

Kim and Pete are no longer together?

A source told The Sun: “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship. As of now, Pete is in Australia for the summer, working on his next project “Wizards!” “. Meanwhile, Kim is rumored to be reuniting with ex-husband Kanye, with whom she shares four children North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. However, the source said they are moving forward with the divorce and are “happy as co-parents”.

