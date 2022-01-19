fans want Sony to buy Konami and Kojima Productions

After learning of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, many fans PlayStation they have begun to fear the growing expansion of the Redmond giant and are clamoring for new investments to the Japanese company.

As has already happened in the past with the announcement of the acquisition of Bethesda, even on the occasion of the large 70 billion dollar investment by Microsoft, a wave of posts on social networks has been unleashed in which players request that Sony make a similar move. . The greatest desire of the fans would be to see Konami And Kojima Productions join the PlayStation Studios, as well as intellectual properties such as Death Stranding, silent Hill And Metal Gear Solid can become Sony exclusives. One of these fans even made an image trying to imagine the announcement, including in the banner of the much desired acquisition series like Bomberman, Castlevania And Pro Evolution Soccer.

For the moment it does not seem that Sony is willing to take such steps and, as already mentioned by Jim Ryan some time ago, it is more likely that they will enter into agreements with third-party teams to bring their titles exclusively to PS4 and PS5.

By the way, did you know that just a few weeks ago Sony acquired Valkyrie Entertainment?