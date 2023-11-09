Fans want Tom Holland and Zendaya to be in Nintendo game movie

Legend of Zelda: Fans want Tom Holland and Zendaya to be cast in live-action movie

A live-action movie version of the classic Nintendo game series The Legend of Zelda is in the works, with fans putting Londoner Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya at the top of their dream cast.

Although the cast for the project has not yet been confirmed, Zelda fans have begun sharing which actors they would like to see portray some of the game’s familiar characters.

In particular, many people’s hopes are pinned on the Kingston-born actor who plays the series’ main protagonist, Link. This is not the first time that he has been linked to the character, last year an AI-generated poster of Holland’s character went viral.

As the star is once again a favorite choice among fans for the role, his girlfriend and former Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, is also a popular choice for the live-action cast. Fans seem eager to see the A-list duo back on screen together as Link and Zelda for a game-inspired project.

Sharing their dream Zelda live action cast on X, one fan wrote: “I would only accept Tom Holland and Zendaya as Link and Zelda.”

Another wrote: “I’m so happy that a live-action Zelda movie has been announced. I really want Tom Holland as Link. I may be alone, but that’s okay by me! “