Fans want Tom Holland to play Link in ‘The Legend of Zelda’

November 9, 2023 at 10:34 pm

announcement of nintendo about the next movie ‘the Legend of Zelda’ It caused quite a stir among video game fans, although at the moment, available information is scarce, as neither a release date nor the actors who will be part of this production have been revealed. what is different from the movie ‘Super Mario Bros’‘, will it be in live action Instead of animation, which has given rise to various speculations.

However, although little is known about this new production, users on social networks immediately began to suggest the names of actors they would like to see in the role of the protagonist. Add in video game adaptations, and tom holland It was one of the names most mentioned in the comments, although not the only one.

Users want Tom Holland to star in ‘The Legend of Zelda’

Following the announcement of the live-action filmthe Legend of ZeldaHow one of the most popular video games since 1986 got its name, on social networks, specifically ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) tom holland This soon became a trend.

For many followers, the actor who played Spider Man He would be the perfect choice for the lead role in the actual adaptation, as they see a remarkable resemblance between the young man and the character from the saga.

However, Tom Holland is not the only actor considered for the role of Link, images of other notable actors have also surfaced, such as: Keanu Reeves and Ryan Gosling,

Even the specialty portal Variety compiled a list of potential actors for the role of Link, which also includes young talents. Jacob Tremblay, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Justice Smith, Jacob Elordi, Walker Scobell, Caleb McLaughlin, Jack Champion, Nicholas Galitzine, Gabriel LaBelle, William Gao, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Josh GiddyHowever the famous person mentioned most was Tom Holland.