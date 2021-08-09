fans worried about his health

Bad news from the UNITED STATES for the famous singer Britney Spears: now fans are worried about her health

For some time now, all that has been done is talk about the health problems of Britney Spears who, over the years, has also lost the management of the assets with the power of attorney ended up in the hands of his father. The latter seems to have always taken advantage of his daughter’s situation, forcing her not to even have the power to decide more than her life. Last summer, to support the singer, the movement was also born #FreeBritney by the fans.

In the last few hours the news is making its way, arrived from the colleagues of Tmz, concerning the fact that medications for his mental illness, would no longer work.

Britney Spears, drugs no longer make effects: the singer is unmanageable

According to reports from Tmz, a source close to the singer, who wanted to remain anonymous, admitted that the Spears he would be very ill precisely because of the drugs he took and that have now stopped taking effect. Doctors seem to have trouble finding a way to manage it, which would not be easy at all, because mental illness cannot stabilize.

The woman, precisely because of her mental state, does not even hold custody of the two children had from the marriage, finished, with Kevin Federline.