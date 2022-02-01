Fantacalcio Mantra, here is the guide for the repair auction and advice on who to bet – SOS Fanta

After guide to the repair auction classic (it can be useful for goalkeepers), here is also the version Mantra (exclusive mode on Fantasy Football Leagues). A role-by-role analysis, looking at the possible solutions and who can be free. At Mantra it is much more complicated to make a real guide, because the repair rod is more particular. At the end of the day, the Classic one is more of a maxi-rod for the 5-6 good free attackers plus a couple of high-level midfielders. The rest is the completion of the squad. At the Mantra, on the other hand, it becomes more important to shore up the uncovered roles, taking on the functional players. It is also more difficult to know which players are free in your league, it depends on the modules used and on various factors such as number of participants and rules.

Dd: Something has arrived from the market. As owner Hefti, otherwise Maitland-Niles in the most wild card of Rome. If still free, yes to Stojanovic. Well in the first part Casale, which is also DC. Cambiaso, also Ds and E, to be evaluated with Blessin. Bellanova owner, low cost also Amian and Ebuehi in Venice. Ductile Retsos, also Ds and Dc. De Sciglio jolly, Conti has a quote of 1 (if you have no money).

A.D: As in the Classic, if Rrahmani is free he is the first choice of the role. Then there is Theate. Dd too, but Casale is better from Dc. A few low cost names that may have remained free (but difficult): Erlic, Ceccaroni, Becao, Ampadu (who never plays as a central player), Djidji, Carboni and Nikolaou. Lovato to take if free. Juan Jesus is fine if you have Koulibaly, Marì to bet, Dragusin could play. Ranieri who is also the sports director, Fazio certainly free but we need to see his estate. Among the adaptable players, mentioned above, are players like Amian and Retsos. Kiwior also from Ds. Low cost Ostigard and Viti.

Ds: Someone like Hickey hard is free to Mantra, just in case get him now. Some with double or triple roles already mentioned such as Cambiaso and Ceccaroni, but also Ranieri, Kiwior and Djidji. Parisi and Udogie (with three roles) are hardly free. If Pellegrini is, you can think about it. Little from the market, like Ullmann and Cacace. Calafiori has a quotation of 1, interesting. Murru could play more with Giampaolo. Rodriguez good if he is free.

AND: Difficult to find something new as external. Apart from the already mentioned as full backs, from Cambiaso to Hickey. The real good name may be Vojvoda, which is probably free. And from the Maitland-Niles market. Watch out for Pezzella in Atalanta, especially with Maehle. Also in Atalanta, even Hateboer if he were to be free.

M.: Very delicate and important role in the Mantra, the novelty is Zakaria. It’s just M. Far below the top of the Kessié role, but it’s the best M you can get on the market. Tameze is good if by chance he is free, but it is difficult at the Mantra. Maybe some more chances for Duncan and especially Cataldi. It would be a great choice, just below Zakaria. Provided that Anguissa is not yet released. If free, Gagliardini can be an idea. As well as Lobotka. Stulac can play more without Ricci, but there is also Asllani as a bet. Deiola and Walace from low cost, Makengo if still free as well as Basic. Between the new Frendrup and Ederson, but we are still on a bit risky levels. Matheus Henrique could play a little, as well as Harroui.

C.: The top, like at the Classic, is Sergio Oliveira. Then there is Zurkowski (Frattesi even earlier, but hardly free). Beware of Amiri: double and even triple bet on Mantra (C, W, T). Lukic great idea, then Henderson. A few names: Ilic, Maleh, Busio, Cuisance, Kiyine (triple role), Aebischer. Further behind Grassi, Kastanos, Portanova, Baselli (worth 1). Verre can intrigue, eye to Sensi, even low-cost Benassi.

T.: Those who only have the T, such as Kovalenko, are heavily penalized compared to the Classic. The same can be said of Sabiri, who as a player is interesting. Saponara also has the W. Di Amiri as we said before, the role is triple. Verdi among the novelties of January. Bernardeschi al Mantra was probably already taken. Among the new Gudmundsson like T but also W. Agudelo can be interesting, better T than A. Maybe Pereiro will play more. With also the C Kastanos and Cuisance, we also talked about Verre and Benassi. Praszelik penalized by T.

W: The big news is Ikoné, who is also A. The best as W. Saponara mentioned above (as well as Amiri and Bernardeschi), best as W jolly. Di Francesco may be free, even the to. Definitely free Gudmundsson, who is better by W. Verdi, Pereiro and Kiyine with double or triple roles. Watch out for Perotti, it can be interesting. Bets young Seck and Ceide, but we have to see how much space …

TO: Compared to the Classic the attack changes a lot. Caprari becomes much more expensive and useful than the others who are PCs, although it is more likely that the Mantra is already taken. Similar speech for Gabbiadini, who is just below. Many A’s already taken, such as Brekalo and Verde. Maybe something can come up between Sanchez and Okereke. Definitely free Nani, which is an option. Mihaila is still young, Cabral of Lazio is not very convincing.

Pc: As mentioned, the repair rod changes compared to the Classic. In Mantra, more targeted shots, based on the roles you need to play, and fewer super-raises for spikes. So probably at least a big one, like Immobile or Vlahovc or Zapata, you have it. If you play with two PCs, then you may want one of the free ones. If not, it is better to spend on other roles if the reserve of a Property would do so much. Alternatively you can take one of the best free and then trade it. Very well Beto and the definitely free Cabral. Ok to the couple with Piatek if it is your own PC. So you are covered. Maybe Simeone had remained free. Pinamonti excellent because it is a permanent owner, if you also need it as a cover for a big player. Small can be interesting, Henry plays a lot, Yeboah has room for Genoa. As reserves: Bonazzoli, Mousset, Nzola, Manaj, Mikael, Afena-Gyan …

