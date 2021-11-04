FantAffari & FantAllenatore – Quotes and analysis after the 11th matchday

Yet another very interesting weekend for our Serie A with the two leaders who continue to tarmac their competitors. Napoli, even without some of its best men, managed to get the better of Salernitana, while Milan ended Sunday by beating a fierce opponent like Roma away. Behind the two fugitives, Inter manages to put some margin between themselves and the pair of fourths made up of Rome and Atalanta. The defeat against Verona also certifies the crisis of an increasingly unrecognizable Juventus that slips to the right side of the table. In the slums the situation returns to get tangled with six teams in just three points, the rear is Cagliari, but also the other teams fighting for safety are not doing very well.

The results and performances of the players affect their ratings in Fantasy Football and their odds on the board and for this reason we at FantAffari & FantAllenatore will guide you, also this week, in search of the best shots for your squads.

Fantacalcio goalkeeping quotes

No penalty saved during the eleventh day, but a good number of goalkeepers managed to keep their clean sheets, giving the unbeaten bonus to those who apply it in their league. By now, as anticipated in the last episode, there are no more major upheavals for the ownership of the various teams and therefore you can move on to analyze the statistics in relation to the odds with serenity.

The goalkeeper with the highest fantasy in these first eleven days is the Neapolitan Ospina (13), his having started behind Meret (9) in the initial hierarchies ensures that the Spaniard is also the goalkeeper with the greatest price increase so far. Its very high performance makes us think that its value can still increase and that for you it could be a great added value both in purely economic terms and, above all, for the performance at Fantasy Football. In short, its purchase is highly recommended. Another name we advise you to keep your eyes on is that of Milinkovic-Savic (16): Juric has given his strong mark to Torino and the goalkeeper is benefiting greatly, it is no coincidence that he is currently the most expensive goalkeeper on the list.