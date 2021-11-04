FantAffari & FantAllenatore – Quotes and analysis after the 11th matchday
Yet another very interesting weekend for our Serie A with the two leaders who continue to tarmac their competitors. Napoli, even without some of its best men, managed to get the better of Salernitana, while Milan ended Sunday by beating a fierce opponent like Roma away. Behind the two fugitives, Inter manages to put some margin between themselves and the pair of fourths made up of Rome and Atalanta. The defeat against Verona also certifies the crisis of an increasingly unrecognizable Juventus that slips to the right side of the table. In the slums the situation returns to get tangled with six teams in just three points, the rear is Cagliari, but also the other teams fighting for safety are not doing very well.
The results and performances of the players affect their ratings in Fantasy Football and their odds on the board and for this reason we at FantAffari & FantAllenatore will guide you, also this week, in search of the best shots for your squads.
Fantacalcio goalkeeping quotes
No penalty saved during the eleventh day, but a good number of goalkeepers managed to keep their clean sheets, giving the unbeaten bonus to those who apply it in their league. By now, as anticipated in the last episode, there are no more major upheavals for the ownership of the various teams and therefore you can move on to analyze the statistics in relation to the odds with serenity.
The goalkeeper with the highest fantasy in these first eleven days is the Neapolitan Ospina (13), his having started behind Meret (9) in the initial hierarchies ensures that the Spaniard is also the goalkeeper with the greatest price increase so far. Its very high performance makes us think that its value can still increase and that for you it could be a great added value both in purely economic terms and, above all, for the performance at Fantasy Football. In short, its purchase is highly recommended. Another name we advise you to keep your eyes on is that of Milinkovic-Savic (16): Juric has given his strong mark to Torino and the goalkeeper is benefiting greatly, it is no coincidence that he is currently the most expensive goalkeeper on the list.
Fantasy football defenders quotes
Only two defenders able to bring home the much-desired “+3”: De Silvestri (16) and Singo (16). For the grenade this is the first goal of the season, to seal a good period of form as demonstrated by the fantamedia obtained so far, it is no coincidence that its price has risen by ten credits since the beginning of the championship. The winger of Bologna continues to be one of the certainties of Fantasy Football, the years go by but you can always rely on his performance, thanks to the third goal in eleven appearances and a respectable fantasy.
But who is really surprising in this first juncture of the championship is the central defender of Napoli Rrahmani (15). His fantasy media is among the highest in fantasy football, second only to that of D’Ambrosio (7) who, however, has played far fewer games. The former Verona has managed to undermine Manolas (4) in the Spalletti hierarchy and is now a candidate to be one of the great protagonists of the season. Its price is in sharp rise (plus ten from the start of the championship), but we are sure that with this type of performance it will not be able to do anything but increase further, the advice is therefore to buy it before its price becomes prohibitive.
Fantacalcio midfielders quotes
The eleventh round was not particularly prolific for the midfield either. There were just six midfielders who brought the hefty bonus, without the shadow of multiple scoring. Among the scorers, the most surprising name is certainly that of the 24-year-old Polish Szymon Zurkowski (7) of Empoli. Until now, his season had been characterized by regularity: seven appearances valid for the purposes of Fantasy Football with a fantasy that now rises slightly above the sufficiency. Its value is not very high and for you it could represent a nice stopgap to use in the days where absences affect your midfield.
Moving on to the analysis of the prices, the real FantAffare of these first days should be underlined. A midfielder of whom too little is said and who is not yet considered by many to be a useful prospect for Fantasy Football. Yet the Genoa Rovella (15) has so far played all the games, bringing home a fantamedia well above the sufficiency, also thanks to the three assists provided so far. Its value has increased by eleven credits since the beginning of the season and could grow further, you put it in the team as soon as possible, advice that is double for those who have focused on Juve midfielders since there is already talk of his “comeback” in bianconero next January.
Fantacalcio strikers quotes
Overall enough turn for the attacking department with eleven of them able to pierce the hands of the opposing goalkeepers. Among these eleven, one took home the ball scoring a hat-trick, while the other two “stopped” with two goals scored. The Florentine made the +9 Vlahovic (37) which now seems to have definitively put behind the period of crisis that had hit it after the declaration of the lack of agreement for renewal.
Despite the three goals scored, the lily striker saw Giovanni snatch the spotlight Simeone (23): the Argentine is experiencing a period of absolute grace and after the four goals scored against Lazio, another two have arrived against Juventus, the second of which has a very high level of difficulty. Our advice is to buy it before this idyll of his with the goal can end. It is no coincidence that, currently, the son of art is the best striker in our league for Fantamedia, definitely better than many names paid much more in the last summer auctions, such as a Muriel (27) so far totally unrecognizable. Thinking of an exchange between the two until a few weeks ago would have been on the verge of madness, while now it could make sense, even from an economic point of view since you would also earn some credit.