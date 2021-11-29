Fantanews, the top of the 14th day of A: Mertens strength 15, good Skorupski, Murru and Zielinski

The Belgian is the cover man of the last round of the championship. Zapata scores for the seventh game in a row, the Bologna goalkeeper dominates between the posts

Mertens is undoubtedly the cover man of this fourteenth day of Serie A. With him also many players of Napoli who are again at the top of the standings after the poker trimmed to Lazio. Let’s go and see who did well in fantasy football in this intense round.

MERTENS AND HIS BROTHERS – All the lights are on Dries Mertens (grade 9 – 23 credits): the Belgian striker, on the day linked to the commemoration of Maradona, beats Lazio’s resistances with a splendid brace combining technique and pure imagination. However, he is not the only “blue” to reach the top: Fabian Ruiz (score 7.5 – 25 credits) and Zielinski (score 7 – 28 credits) also found the way: the first closes the match with the fourth goal of the season in the league; the second, on the other hand, had opened the dance by exploiting a rebound.

“SOLITO CANDREVA”, WELL ALSO BERARDI AND ZAPATA – Continuity. Key word that links the performance of the last races of Candreva (grade 7.5 – 28 credits), Berardi (grade 8 – 38 credits) and Zapata (grade 7.5 – 42 credits). Let’s go in order. The Sampdoria midfielder has already improved last season’s score (6 goals vs 5): the former Inter and Lazio drags the Blucerchiati to success with a goal and an assist. The Sassuolo winger reaches 7 goals in the league (three games scored in a row): the number 25 neroverde confirms the positive streak against Milan (tenth career center at the Devil). Finally, Zapata: the Colombian striker scores continuously from seven games between the championship and the Champions League. An exceptional performance that certifies the state of grace of the South American striker.

SKORUPSKI RAISES THE WALL, MURRU NEWS – Skorupski dominates between the posts (grade 7 – 12 credits): the Polish goalkeeper closes the gate against Spezia and earns a new clean sheets. Also the Atalanta duo made up of Toloi (score 7.5 – 16 credits) and Djimsiti (score 7 – 14 credits) did well: the blue, captain of a thousand battles, gigantic for defensive application, is commendable; the Albanian finds the right track for Zapata who mocked the Juventus defense. For the first time this season, Murru also finds space in the “top” (rating 6.5 – 5 credits): the Sampdoria side, who took over in the final against Verona, scores the final 3-1 goal, closing the action he had started with a great intervention on Pharaohs: this is his first center in A after over 170 appearances.

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 14:14)

