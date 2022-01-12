Fantastic 4 could be directed by the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, third chapter of the adventures of the Wall Climbing star played by Tom Holland, is now an absolute certainty. The cinecomic has in fact recorded worldwide receipts beyond all expectations, something that assures the director Jon Watts a long and profitable career aboard Marvel Studios. Among the Watts projects currently in the works there is also a film that also sees the involvement of two stars of the caliber of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, produced by Apple. Now, after revealing that Watts will be in charge of producing the reboot of Final Destination for New Line Cinema, it seems that his next project as director of the American author will once again be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be dedicated to a group of heroes whose return is very much anticipated: the Fantastic 4.

According to what was announced by Variety (here the news) Jon Watts will be in the control room for the new one Fantastic Four, the film that will relaunch the Marvel quartet on the big screen but still without a release date, disappeared from radar after the official announcement complete with a logo. In any case, the film should arrive in cinemas between 2023 and 2024, although right now the name of the screenwriter and above all the actors who will make up the official cast are also missing, despite the fact that the fans continue to clamor John Krasinski and Emily Blunt respectively as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and Susan Storm / Invisible Woman.

What is almost certain is that the Fantastic 4 reboot will not be tied in any way to the two films directed by Tim Story and released in the early 2000s (here at a special price), as well as ignore the events seen in Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four, the cinecomic directed by Josh Trank in 2015 considered a flop with no possibility of redemption. Filming should start by 2022, although the recent worsening of the health emergency due to the Omicron variant could put a spoke in the wheel at Marvel Studios, forcing the production to be postponed at a later date.