Fantastic 4, Emily Blunt’s REAL reaction to questions and fancasts for the Marvel movie

A clip that went viral in the last few hours showed one Emily Blunt rather annoyed at the idea of ​​having to answer the same question about casting for the Fantastic 4 over and over again, but did that really happen? Apparently, it’s all a matter of context.

When you’re one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, fancasting for the hottest roles of the moment are practically the order of the day, as are the rumors and rumors that accompany them.

This is certainly the case with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who have long been linked by fans and the web, to the parts of Reed Richards and Susan Storm in the new Fantastic 4 movie from Marvel Studios.

At this point, you can therefore imagine the usual questions about it in the various interviews, whatever the product that the two stars are promoting. And in this regard, a short clip showing one of them had appeared online in the last hour Blunt is particularly tired of being asked for the same thing over and over again “You are the third person who asks me, I had three interviews today and you are the third who asked me“, you hear her say, while the Comicbook reporter replies”I know I know“.

A similar reaction has generated, as usual, a discussion between who was wrong and who was right to the actress, but the question is another: the video shown has been completely decontextualized.

It is Chris Killian himself, in fact, who wanted to clarify the situation on Twitter, sharing the filmed in full and explaining: “Context is everything. For anyone who took it upon themselves for a certain 4 second clip starring Emily Blunt shared yesterday, I thought I’d post a longer version. Emily was lovely, funny and very kind“says the reporter, and adds”And to add even more context, this interview was shot over a year ago“.

As you can see from the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news, in fact, Emily says (among other things, always with a joking and completely annoyed air): “I like nerdy questions“to Killian’s premise, and after the infamous part of”You are already the third person who asks me“, continues “I don’t know, you know, you need to talk to Feige about this. You should ask for his number. In fact, I’ll give it to you“. It’s still “Fancasts are always flattering and really enjoyable, but I don’t see them as anything but hypothetical until they hire someone else“.

Sure, the actress doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of superhero movies, but what happens next is yet to be seen.

The fantastic Four will arrive in theaters no earlier than 2023.