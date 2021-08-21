News

Fantastic 4: “In the new film you will see famous actors and new faces” assures Kevin Feige

The casting for the new film of the Fantastaci 4 by Marvel Cinematic Universe in the previews of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

Among the most anticipated titles of the MCU there is certainly Fantastic 4, the transposition of Marvel Studios of the first superhero family of the House of Ideas. But what can we expect from casting of the film? Kevin Feige answers.

On the occasion of the release of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Kevin Feige answered Comicbook’s questions about the future of the MCU, and there was also talk of one of the titles that fans await with the most trepidation: Fantastic 4.

And while rumors and fancasts have long wanted Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in two of the titular roles, at the moment nothing is known about the casting for the film. For this reason, when asked for some anticipation to the President of Marvel Studios on the approach that the production will take in this regard, he replies: “I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of new faces on the film scene and well-known actors“.
And he adds, elaborating: “We must not go further than Simu in Shang-Chi, Chris Hemsworth or Tom Hiddleston for Thor and Loki or Tom Holland for Spider-Man, or actors who were not known by a large group of spectators. But then you have Benedict Cumberbatch for Doctor Strange or Christian Bale as Gorr in the new Thor movie“.

It is therefore difficult to change the formula for Fantastic 4, since so far this has worked perfectly. But the main goal is only one. “It’s always a beautiful combination of both, and ultimately it’s about finding the best actor for the role, no matter if he’s already known to the whole world or not.“.


