Fantastic 4 – John Cena in favor of playing ‘The Thing’ in the Movie! – MangaForever.net

John Cena explains that he would consider playing Ben Grimm / The Thing in the Marvel Studios reboot if offered.

During the’Disney Investor Day last December 10, the President of Marvel Studios And Chief Creative Officer of the Marvel Kevin Feige officially announced the creation of the reboot sui Fantastic 4 set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming that it will be Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and by Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), to direct the film.

In a recent interview John Cena he proposed for a very specific role: that of Ben Grimm aka The thing.

During the interview, the actor answered the question relating to his potential involvement by explaining that he was entirely in favor if it were proposed to him:

“I would take almost everything seriously. I think staying open to options and different perspectives is a good way to approach life. This would be one of those things that I would seriously consider, because I love to keep myself open to everything “.

The actor has already made his debut in the universe of superheroes and in particular in that A.D In the Movie The Suicide Squad in the role of Peacemaker, a role he will resume next year for the TV series outgoing on HBO Max.

Would you like to see John Cena as The Thing? Let us know in the comments.

Loading... Advertisements

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Eternals the next will come out November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

Buy the first volume of Stan Lee & Jack Kirby’s Fantastic 4!