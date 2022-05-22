‘Fantastic 4’ join the Marvel Universe in a new version surrounded by rumors | Film and Television

In recent weeks and months there has been much talk of the reboot of fantastic four to include them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well said and done since Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that the four superheroes will also join the MCU in a version that is already underway and that will feature the production of Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin (Moon Knight).

This is how Jeremy Slater revealed it to Comic Book: “Grant and Nick are incredible executives. They are going to find brilliant writers and directors. And they don’t need my brand anywhere near that project. I can’t wait to see it as a fan, but I know no one will never accept a Jeremy Slater Fantastic Four movie for a very good reason. If a taxi driver shows up and you say, ‘Oh, I saw that guy driving drunk last week,’ you don’t get in the car with him.”

A way to joke with his participation in the original saga that was not very well seen by some fans of the franchise. There is a lot of work ahead in the pre-production of a film that could explore new territories associated with the Marvel universe given its setting in different eras.

The reboot has been going from drawer to drawer for years without the hundreds of rumors that have arisen around the feature film having come true for the time being: from Wandavisión to the possible director. And we say well director and not director after the departure of Jon Watts who had been commissioned to carry it out. Without explaining the reasons for his departure, but little by little the name of Bryce Dallas Howard has been gaining strength.

The actress, moreover, would not only take the baton behind the cameras but could also be the female lead of The Fantastic 4. Between Emily Blunt and Howard herself will be the role of Sue Storm but at the rate at which production is progressing, we could spend months until we have confirmation.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/X160IgkM3V — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) May 3, 2021

Something closer seems to be the confirmed role of John Krasinski as Reed Richards, while Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm are in the absence of official confirmation. If all goes according to plan, at the end of 2023 we will receive the Fantastic Four reboot.