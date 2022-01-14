Fantastic 4 will be Jon Watts’ next film following the success of Spider-Man

Filed the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts he will immediately get to work on his next project which is still the announced film he will bring Fantastic 4 within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, during this year the official cast of the new characters of the Marvel Studios reboot should be confirmed.

Yesterday it was revealed that Watts will write Final Destination 6 and also produce it for New Line Cinema, but his next project on the roadmap will remain the reboot of Fantastic 4. High demand at the moment, among the projects of Watts c ‘was also an Apple-produced film with the involvement of George Clooney and Brad Pitt. In the article that appeared in Variety, however, it is stated that the next film Watts will make will most likely be the new Fantastic 4.

The film is expected to hit theaters between 2023 and 2024 and at the present time it has not yet been revealed the name of the screenwriter, nor of the official cast that will impersonate the members of the Fantastic 4. This always assuming that filming begins by 2022.

Although the favorites for the main couple of the film have always been John Krasinski and Emily Blunt like Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and Susan Storm / Invisible Woman, other Marvel Studios fans have tried to provide alternatives; for example, there are those who would see Brandon Routh as Richards well, after he was the Superman of Superman Returns for Bryan Singer and then again the face of DC in the Arrowverse series (as Atom before and again as Superman after).

There are those who advance Gillian Jacobs, the star of the Community series, for the role of Susan Storm, and those who even risk Danny De Vito as The Thing. Billy Magnussen is instead among the actors proposed for the part of Johnny Storm / Human Torch, a role that already belonged to Chris Evans in the first two films directed by Tim Story. Meanwhile, the rumor that Jennifer Lawrence was the new Invisible Woman has been denied.