Entertainment

Fantastic Animals 3 announces its premiere date on HBO Max and it will be sooner than thought

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 32 3 minutes read

In the month of April it hit theaters Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third film in the saga starring the Oscar winner, Eddie Redmayne. It is a spin-off of Harry Potter and an extension of the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling.

His passage through the movie theaters was not entirely positive. However, the film is preparing to make its landing on streaming, where its passage is expected to be much more auspicious.

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 32 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Ángela Aguilar surprises with a daring new look

21 seconds ago

Anti-aging: Julia Roberts reveals her secret to eliminate wrinkles and produce collagen in the face

1 min ago

From the pool, the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez raises the temperature in a swimsuit

11 mins ago

Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway, two beauties with party looks

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button