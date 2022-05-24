Fantastic Animals 3 announces its premiere date on HBO Max and it will be sooner than thought

In the month of April it hit theaters Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third film in the saga starring the Oscar winner, Eddie Redmayne. It is a spin-off of Harry Potter and an extension of the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling.

His passage through the movie theaters was not entirely positive. However, the film is preparing to make its landing on streaming, where its passage is expected to be much more auspicious.

In Dumbledore’s secretsset several years after The crimes of Grindelwaldyoung Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits Newt Scamander (Redmayne) and a group of witches and wizards to help him stop the advances of the evil Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) and his army, and thus put an end to his dark plan that threatens to unleash a fierce war between the Wizarding World and the Muggle world.

Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, the protagonists of Fantastic Beasts 3

The film, directed by David Yachts, hit theaters on April 8 in Spain, while in Latin American countries such as Mexico and Argentina it was April 14. Since its arrival in movie theaters, Dumbledore’s secrets, grossed $387 million. A figure that places it well below its predecessors in the saga.

The first film, Fantastic Beasts and where to find themraised a total of 814 million dollars in 2016, while the second, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewaldreleased in 2018, achieved a gross of 655 million dollars.

Related news

In the last hours, hbo max confirmed that the latest installment of Fantastic Animals already has a release date. The service announced that the film will arrive in its catalog next May 30 around the world. You have to remember that Warner Bros. establishes a time period of about 45 days between the theatrical release and its premiere on the streaming platform, which is hbo max.

The Wizarding World and its “bad fame”

Although Harry Potter became a global phenomenon, thanks to Rowling’s successful book series. Followed by the extensive film saga that starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint Y Emma Watson between 2001 to 2011.

The undisputed success of the saga created by the British author was somewhat diluted due to a series of events that had a profound impact on her. On the one hand, the criticism of Rowling and a series of comments he made against the transgender community. This caused the anger of a large number of fans and followers who called to “cancel” the writer.

Later other scandals were added that also affected the saga of fantastic animals. In November 2020 it was confirmed that Johnny Depp he would not be back in the franchise to play the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. The actor was already in the middle of his media separation from Amber Heard and the bad press he was receiving directly affected the image of the film. He was eventually replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Johnny Depp played the villain of the saga

A few weeks before the premiere of the third film, the actor Ezra Miller, who plays Credence Barebone was arrested for bad behavior in Hawaii. This also affected the premiere of the new feature film.

At the moment it is not clear what will be the franchise destiny, which would initially consist of 6 films. Everything seems to indicate that Fantastic Animals will culminate with its third installment. Days ago, hbo max announced that it seeks to generate new projects to continue expanding the Magical World.

In hbo max the first two movies are available fantastic animalsas well as the complete saga of Harry Potterand the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsfor the 20 years since the beginning of the saga.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!