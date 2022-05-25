Entertainment

Fantastic Animals 3 is coming to HBO Max ahead of schedule; see release date on the platform

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

For the fans from Harry Potter, Fantastic Animals 3 will arrive on the HBO Max platform in case you didn’t get to see it in the cinema. In April, the third part of this saga starring Eddie Redmayne was released and now it reaches the streaming platform.

The headband It is about young Albus Dumbledore who recruits Newt Scamander and other wizards and witches to help him stop Gellert Grindelwald. The goal is to put an end to his dark plan that threatens to unleash war between the magical and non-magical world.

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

HBO Max has a movie that cost 60 million and is full of intense action | TRAILER

3 mins ago

From behind and in a sports bra, Ángela Aguilar shows off her mini-waist while painting a graffiti

11 mins ago

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway and the best looks of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival: PHOTOS

13 mins ago

Victoria Ruffo: This is the elegant house of the actress

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button