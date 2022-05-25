Fantastic Animals 3 is coming to HBO Max ahead of schedule; see release date on the platform

For the fans from Harry Potter, Fantastic Animals 3 will arrive on the HBO Max platform in case you didn’t get to see it in the cinema. In April, the third part of this saga starring Eddie Redmayne was released and now it reaches the streaming platform.

The headband It is about young Albus Dumbledore who recruits Newt Scamander and other wizards and witches to help him stop Gellert Grindelwald. The goal is to put an end to his dark plan that threatens to unleash war between the magical and non-magical world.

Related news

The movie is directed by David Yates and grossed 387 million dollars, which is little compared to other films in the saga. That is why it is expected that on the streaming platform it will gather the views and the money that it did not fully achieve at the box office.

The first delivery raised 814 million dollars in 2016 and the second, in 2018, 655 million dollars. HBO Max announced that the premiere date in its catalog will be May 30 worldwide.

Fantastic Beasts vs Harry Potter

The predecessor of this saga was Harry Potter, which included eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, between 2001 and 2011.

Now the saga Fantastic Beasts has been involved in a controversy due to the cancellation of Johnny Depp who played Grindelwald.

chp