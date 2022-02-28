“Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets” presented a trailer that left fans wanting more

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets trailer. The upcoming “Harry Potter” prequel film will focus heavily on the famous wizard. (Warner Bros.)

This Monday a new advance of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. A few days ago the actor JudeLaw, who will play a young Dumbledore in the film, assured that this trailer would be released on February 24. However, Warner Bros. revealed that the preview would be revealed a few days later and was due on February 28.

The images begin with an old Dumbledore seeing that famous pensieve that became famous in Harry Potter, a kind of fountain that keeps several secrets in the form of memories. Precisely, Albus refers to that with the following words: “Memory is everything. Without him, we are blind.”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” will be released in April in theaters. (Warner Bros.)

After that, a young Dumbledore appears, being warned of the plans of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen)regarding a war that aims to wipe out the Muggles and seize power from the wizarding world.

“Since he can’t stop it alone, he asks the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) Lead a fearless group of wizards, witches and a courageous Muggle baker on a dangerous quest, encountering new and familiar animals and facing off against Grindelwald’s growing legion of supporters. But if the stakes are so high, how long can Dumbledore stay out of it?

It is worth mentioning that the production will unite fiction with reality, and that is that the spectators will meet a magical community that, in the background, was part of the dawn of the WWII.

Mads Mikkelsen will be the new Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. (Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol come back to this prequel Harry Potter, with the characters that have already been seen in previous installments. To that must be added the change that the production made regarding Gellert Grindelwald. Initially, the role belonged to Johnny Depp, but due to the controversy surrounding his separation with Amber Heard, he left the production and finally, Mads Mikkelsen stayed with this character. So, without a doubt, his interpretation will give something to talk about.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is a production directed by David Yates with a screenplay by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. The production is already close to its premiere. This will be, internationally, from April 7, 2022, and in North America on April 15, 2022.

