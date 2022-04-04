‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’: when it opens, trailer and cast

ANDhe magical world created by JK Rowling continues to increase and soon we will enjoy the new movie, in which we will live the confrontation between the side of albus dumbledore and the one led by Gellert Grindelwald. Meanwhile, we will be able to learn more about the adventures of the Magizoologist Newt Scamander in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’.

when does it premiere

This will be the third installment of the saga, which is based on the world we met in the books of Harry Potter, specifically, in the character of Newt Scamander. In addition, he has a close relationship with the former headmaster of the Hogwarts school during the years when the Weasly brothers and Hermione Granger They studied in it.

After ‘Fantastic Animals and where to find them’ (2016) and ‘Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018), now comes the long-awaited fight between the villain and Albus Dumbledore. So, ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ hit theaters this coming Friday, April 8.

This is the movie trailer

The film, which is directed by David Yachts and in whose script JK Rowling has participated, has various noveltiesamong which two stand out: the entry of Mads Mikkelsen to replace the fired Johnny Depp, and the confirmation of the sentimental relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald and which had always been the subject of theories.

The images show us how Dumbledore tries to gather his own army of witches and wizards, among which will be Newt Scamander and his friends. The goal is to face the growing threat that can put the world at serious risk: Grindelwald and his unstoppable legion of allies.

What is the cast of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

To the mentioned (and controversial) change of Johnny Deepwhose stand-in as Grindelwald will be Mads Mikkelsenwe will see again Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore); Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander); Ezra Miller (Credence Barebbone); Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein); Alison Sudol (Quennie Goldstein); Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalsky); Jessica Williams (Eulalie Hicks); already William Nadilam (Yusuf Kama), among others.

The film will have to deal with the rumors that point to a possible boycott from some fans who supported the idea that Jonnhy Deep could continue within the franchise and raised their voices when he was fired by the accusations of domestic violence with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.